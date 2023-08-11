Things got confusing recently when Gal Gadot claimed that Wonder Woman 3 was in development at DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran having promised her that the film will be made with her; however, new reports have indicated that it wasn't the case at all. According to Variety, the film is reportedly not in development at DC and there was nothing promised to Gadot too. Wonder Woman 3 Update: Gal Gadot Confirms Film Back in Development Under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Check Out the Tweets:

‘WONDER WOMAN 3’ is not in development at DC Studios, despite Gal Gadot’s claims. Variety reports that nothing was ever promised to Gadot, nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot’s Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe. (https://t.co/liSUVyqErM) pic.twitter.com/GsHtq6jEtj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 10, 2023

