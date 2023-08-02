Gal Gadot has said that Wonder Woman 3 is back in development in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. After the reboot left the future for Wonder Woman unclear, some good news has finally come forward for fans. Gadot previously also expressed how much she loves playing Wonder Woman, saying "It's so close to and dear to my heart". Gal Gadot Reveals What's Next for Her After Wonder Woman 3 Gets Cancelled Post James Gunn's DCU Reboot.

View Wonder Woman 3 Update Here:

Gal Gadot says 'WONDER WOMAN 3' is back in development for the DCU. "From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together." (via https://t.co/WmzbQF23Us) pic.twitter.com/f5enAMDs6G — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 2, 2023

