Hollywood star Hugh Grant attended the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli on July 9. After losing the first set, the Serbian tennis star bounced back to claim victory over Cobolli and secure a spot in the Wimbledon 2025 semifinals. However, the British actor, who was accompanied by his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, seemed rather uninterested in the game and was spotted snoozing in the prestigious Royal Box, right behind Queen Camilla herself. Pictures of the actor dozing off during the match have gone viral on social media, with netizens dropping hilarious reactions. A user wrote, "There's nothing quite like an afternoon snooze." Other users called it one of the "most expensive naps in human history." Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals; Serbian Beats Flavio Cobolli to Set Up Last-Four Showdown Against World No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Hollywood Star Hugh Grant Steals All the Attention During Wimbledon 2025 Quarterfinal Match

Did Hugh Grant just fall asleep in the Royal Box 😂 pic.twitter.com/m98TFS63Eh — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 9, 2025

Most Expensive Naps in Human History?

Hugh Grant is taking one of the most expensive naps in human history right now pic.twitter.com/4OydHpEr4S — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 9, 2025

Lol

Ngl Hugh Grant falling asleep at Wimbledon is funny as fuck pic.twitter.com/9u0Gsbs29r — maya🦊🐯 (@mtalks44) July 10, 2025

We Agree

Former fictional British Prime Minister Hugh Grant appears to have 'nodded off' @Wimbledon There's nothing quite like an afternoon snooze. Where have you fallen asleep? pic.twitter.com/WHM8Z0KGI1 — Roberto Perrone (@RobPerroneShow) July 10, 2025

Man Compromises His Sleep for No One

British icon Hugh Grant falls asleep at #Wimbledon as he sits behind Queen Camilla👀😅 pic.twitter.com/SDTLfyZANy — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) July 10, 2025

