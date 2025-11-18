Liev Schreiber has reportedly been hospitalised. According to a news report, the 58-year-old X-Men actor was taken to a hospital in New York and is currently receiving medical attention. As per TMZ, Leiv had a "massive headache" on Sunday (November 16), leading to hospitalisation. Doctors have been running multiple tests on the actor, but it is not clear what's going on with his health s of now. The report added that the actor "is able to speak and walk without any issues and has the full use of use limbs." ‘Making Films Is Not What I Do, It Is Who I Am’: Tom Cruise Accepts Honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards After 4 Decades in Cinema; Hollywood Icon’s Moving Acceptance Speech Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Liev Schreiber Hospitalised in New York After Health Scare

