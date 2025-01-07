Elon Musk, after attacking George Soros over creating a 'fake asylum-seeker nightmare' which destroyed America and Europe and represented him as Star Wars' villain character Emperor Palpatine, called him "Magneto", an X-Men comic character with magnetic powers. Musk recently expressed his disdain over the 'Medal of Freedom' awarded to Soros by Joe Biden, posted on X, "Magneto, a mutant of great power, who hated humanity". Previously, he said that George Soros was a person who hated humanity. This response from Elon Musk was triggered as a reply to a post by Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal), who wrote on X, "SOROS' POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IS FAR GREATER THAN YOU THINK" and listed how he threw billions into other countries' politics to align with his agenda. Elon Musk Attacks George Soros on X, Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Asylum-Seeker Nightmare' and Destroying America and Europe.

George Soros is Magneto Who Hates Humanity, Said Elon Musk

Magneto, a mutant of great power, who hated humanity https://t.co/BOEvmtjfkJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

