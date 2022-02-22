John Abraham is all set to star in an action-thriller titled Tehran and it is helmed by Arun Gopalan. The makers have released a poster that features the Tohid Tunnel in Tehran and its tagline mentions ‘inspired by true events’. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell and it will be released on Republic Day next year, January 26, 2023.

John Abraham in Tehran

JOHN ABRAHAM - DINESH VIJAN COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME: ACTION THRILLER ANNOUNCED... John Abraham will essay lead role in action-thriller #Tehran... Directed by #ArunGopalan... Produced by #DineshVijan, #ShobhnaYadav and #SandeepLeyzell... 26 Jan 2023 release #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/aRUW8F2q8E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2022

