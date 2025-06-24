US President Donald Trump today, June 24, said that Israel will not attack Iran. Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that all Israeli planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly "Plane Wave" to Iran. "Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" his post read. Notably, the post comes after the US President said that Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities. Donald Trump also warned Israel to bring its pilots home as he tried to sustain a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Earlier today, an agreed ceasefire between Iran and Israel was allegedly broken by Tehran, following which Tel Aviv vowed "intense strikes". ‘Do Not Drop Those Bombs’: US President Donald Trump Warns Israel Against Strikes on Iran.

Israel Is Not Going To Attack Iran, Says Donald Trump

ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly "Plane Wave" to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)