Recently, Kanye West talked his heart out on George Floyd's death incident which took place in 2020. The rapper at the top of voice was seen mentioning how Floyd's demise was not due to 'asphyxiation'. "They hit him with the fentanyl," he could be seen saying. The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West Comparing Her to Marge Simpson.

Watch Video:

Kanye West says George Floyd didn’t die of asphyxiation: “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.” https://t.co/6hDJLh7QW2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2022

