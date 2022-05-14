Kim Kardashian often talks about her relationship with Kanye West. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, she is seen talking about how he used to insult her style choices. Kim Kardashian Asks Court to Move Forward on Divorce With Ye Aka Kanye West and End Their Marriage.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Kim Kardashian said on #TheKardashians that Kanye West did not approve of her self-styled brown leather dress which she wore to the WSJ awards: “Kanye called me afterwards. He told me my career's over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” pic.twitter.com/U1wgUxHWXe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)