Day 2 of the 202 MAMA Awards are being held in Japan today and the winner for the Best Collaboration was announced. "That That by PSY feat Suga of BTS took home the trophy for this category. PSY and BTS both won other awards as well. ‘That That’ by PSY, Featuring BTS’ Suga, Becomes the First Korean Music Video To Reach 200 Million Views This Year.

View Tweet Here:

‘THAT THAT’ by PSY feat. Suga of BTS wins the #MAMA award for Best Collaboration. pic.twitter.com/Lh2syMCUac — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2022

