Taecyeon was seen in public as he took part in the GQ Taiwan Suit Walk 2023. The actor looked handsome in a blue suit and tie with white shirt, and also attended the Audi Gentleman's Party. He seems to be having a great time in Taiwan and fans can't seem to get enough of his striking looks. Here's what Twitterati had to say. 2PM’s Taecyeon Denies Allegations About Having Sex With Stranger in a Club.
The Best Idiot and Dork Who's Very Loved
why is he such an idiot😭😭😭#2PM#TAECYEONpic.twitter.com/XfDJ8urbOn
— taec ily🧎🏻♀️ (@only_oktaec) March 11, 2023
Taecyeon Filling Up a Champagne Tower
230311 【GQ Suit walk 】
Audi Night😍😍😍#Suitwalk2023#Audi#2pm#Taecyeon#택연#옥택연#玉澤演pic.twitter.com/xapoH0NXat
— Hazel (@hazelninini) March 11, 2023
Stunning
You can see who’s Mr VIP from these photos #TAECYEON 💚 #OkTaecyeon#옥택연#택연#テギョン#2PM#GQSuitwalk#SuitWalk2023pic.twitter.com/jmcqAD25aM
— Ok Kat(hy) 💚 (@my_taec) March 11, 2023
We Have No Words
#TAECYEON: watch this! pic.twitter.com/X3Nb6Iqruk
— 📂 (@grvtysarchive) March 11, 2023
He Sees It All
230312 taecyeonokay IG Story
🐱 amazing shots, great editing 👏🏼#옥택연#택연#TAECYEON#GQTaiwan#SuitWalk2023pic.twitter.com/3oKDyQTfC9
— 𝖬𝖨𝖫𝖪𝖳𝖤𝖠☕️ (@alen_saga) March 12, 2023
Taecyeon Completing a Fan's Heart
So nice & so cute😻💚#옥택연#taeccool #2023 #GQ Suit Walk #Taipei#Taiwan#TAECYEONpic.twitter.com/JyPqFU3JpE
— 2pm0904 (@24525472happy) March 11, 2023
The IT Boy
the world is his own runway#2PM #TAECYEON pic.twitter.com/rHB5dM0uPM
— taec ily🧎🏻♀️ (@only_oktaec) March 11, 2023
