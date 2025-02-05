Ok Taec-yeon, widely recognised as Taecyeon, is the rapper of the South Korean boy band 2PM. The 36-year-old star has become the hottest topic of discussion after photos of him allegedly proposing to his girlfriend in Paris, France, took the internet by storm. The viral photos show Taecyeon going down on one knee, popping the question, placing a ring on her finger, and even presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. These photos have sparked widespread discussion among fans and netizens. While some have expressed joy over his possible engagement, others find it hard to believe. However, neither Taecyeon nor his agency has officially confirmed the authenticity of these viral proposal photos. Dua Lipa Engaged? Callum Turner Proposes to the ‘Levitating’ Singer After One Year of Dating – Reports.

Viral Photos of Taecyeon Proposing to His Girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EpicScenesStudio🎙️ (@fanfictionrealm)

The Buzz Around Taecyeon’s Viral Proposal Photos

Taec got engaged, congrats to him and his fiancée (people found out from a Paris photography IG, apparently the post from last year) — ƒαrαн (@twinkyxstar) February 5, 2025

Some Are Shocked

Were those really their proposal photos and he proposed in Paris? Ok Taecyeon, that was so cool! 😭🫶🏻 — Shane 🩷🎀🌸 (@shiningstar0906) February 5, 2025

Fans Shower Love

If the news is true, I'm happy for you oppa Taec! I wish you the very best of happiness and healthy relationships. 💚💚#Taecyeon #OkTaecYeon #2PM pic.twitter.com/zaHa3m9gfD — AprilRose4JH_ILOVEIT❣️💋 (@aprilrosejh) February 4, 2025

Taecyeon Fans Are Elated

OK TAECYEON!!!🫶🏻 I AM SOO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!💚💚💚 — di!💚ON HIATUS (@hotTAECmadambae) February 4, 2025

The Admirers Are Happy

Woah happy for you babang taecyeon 🥰 https://t.co/Xf34McXBMs — icus (@dudfk11) February 5, 2025

Tears of Joy

(Photo Credits: X/@junhuipped_moon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)