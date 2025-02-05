Ok Taec-yeon, widely recognised as Taecyeon, is the rapper of the South Korean boy band 2PM. The 36-year-old star has become the hottest topic of discussion after photos of him allegedly proposing to his girlfriend in Paris, France, took the internet by storm. The viral photos show Taecyeon going down on one knee, popping the question, placing a ring on her finger, and even presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. These photos have sparked widespread discussion among fans and netizens. While some have expressed joy over his possible engagement, others find it hard to believe. However, neither Taecyeon nor his agency has officially confirmed the authenticity of these viral proposal photos. Dua Lipa Engaged? Callum Turner Proposes to the ‘Levitating’ Singer After One Year of Dating – Reports.

(Photo Credits: X/@junhuipped_moon)

