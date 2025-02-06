2PM’s Taecyeon and his girlfriend recently found themselves at the centre of a controversy involving a Paris photography studio. On February 6, the studio issued an official apology after facing backlash over photos taken in April 2024. The images, which featured the couple in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, had sparked engagement rumours, leading to widespread public speculation. The photography studio responsible for the images clarified that it did not initially recognise Taecyeon and his girlfriend during the photoshoot. The pair had booked a standard session, just like any other couple, and did not request any specific measures to maintain their privacy. The studio stressed that there was no intention to expose their relationship or make the images public. Following the uproar, Taecyeon’s agency, 51K, denied engagement rumours, assuring fans that the speculations were false. The studio's apology aimed to address concerns and clear up misunderstandings surrounding the photos. Is 2PM’s Taecyeon Married? K-Pop Idol’s Agency 51K Releases Statement After His Photos Proposing Non-Celebrity Girlfriend Go Viral Online.

2PM’s Taecyeon Proposal Rumours: Paris Photography Studio Apologises

People, you need to stop. YOU REALLY NEED TO STOP. Let the idols live their life. You also need to stop asking irrelevant questions to people who are just doing their job. (This is the clarification note of the photographers that took the pics of Taecyeon last year.) pic.twitter.com/BWqid2wu8g — Anaid ✨️ (@anaiddianaid) February 6, 2025

