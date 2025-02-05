On Wednesday (February 5), social media was abuzz as several alleged pictures of 2PM's Taeceyeon proposing to his non-celebrity girlfriend in Paris surfaced online. The photos saw the second-generation idol going down on his knees to pop the big question to his lady love. However, the latest update revealed that the photos recently discovered were not new and were posted on April 6, 2024. Now, Taecyeon's agency 51K has also denied the marriage rumours by releasing a statement. They said, "The marriage rumours are not true. He simply took a photo of his girlfriend's birthday. Since she is a non celebrity, we are also taken aback by the photo leak." Taecyeon, aka Ok Taec-yeon, Proposes to Girlfriend in Paris? Netizens React to 2PM Rapper’s Viral Proposal Photos.

Viral Photos of Taecyeon Proposing His Girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EpicScenesStudio🎙️ (@fanfictionrealm)

Taecyeon’s Agency Deny the Marriage Speculations

Taecyeon's agency confirms he didn't propose to his girlfriend: "The photos, which were taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday, were unfortunately leaked and spread across online communities" pic.twitter.com/iTTBvT4tG4 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)