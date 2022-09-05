Cha Eun Woo will be featuring in a new k-drama that focuses on a woman who is cursed to turn into a dog everytime she kisses a man. The spell can only be broken by a person who is afraid of dogs due to a traumatic event that he can't seem to remember. Astro’s Cha Eun-woo Gets Offered Lead Role in New Drama Tentatively Titled ‘This Relationship Is Force Majeure’.

