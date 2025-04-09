PlayStation Store Spring Sale begins with discounts and offers. Starting from today, the sale brings a range of popular game titles at special prices. This limited-time offer includes discounts on games like Astro Bot Digital Deluxe Edition at 13% off, EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition at 60% off, and Ninja Gaiden Black at 25% off. The sale ends on April 23 at 23:59 PDT/GMT, with some deals expiring earlier. From April 10 to April 23, you can also visit direct.playstation.com to find additional discounts on games such as Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and God of War. These offers are available in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. GTA 6 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Expected Release Date and Other Details.

PlayStation Store Spring Sale

New games join the PlayStation Store Spring Sale today 🌱 Including: 🤖 Astro Bot ⚽ EA Sports FC 25 🥷 Ninja Gaiden Black …and more https://t.co/46s2Ka4ejE pic.twitter.com/2DyIcnjbIL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 9, 2025

