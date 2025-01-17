Astro, a 10-year-old Labrador Retriever serving as a DSP (Dog Service Police) in Madurai Central Prison, passed away on Friday. Astro was a vital member of the sniffer squad, renowned for locating drug peddlers and identifying narcotics use within the prison premises. The dedicated canine received a grand farewell, including a 21-gun salute, in recognition of its service. Police personnel conducted full honours and buried Astro on the prison campus following final rites. Bengaluru Horror: Stray Dog Dies After Being Run Over by SUV, Case Registered As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Sniffer Dog Astro Dies

Tamil Nadu: A Police dog serving at the rank of DSP (Dog Service Police) in the Madurai Central Prison passed away today. A final tribute was paid with full police honours, including a 21-gun salute, within the prison premises. (Pics Source: Madurai Central Prison's Police) pic.twitter.com/ORaTJhgyKP — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)