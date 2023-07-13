On behalf of Yujeong Warner Bros Korea denied the dating rumours about her and Lee Kyu Han. In their statement they said "After confirming [with Yujeong], the two stars are known to meet up for social gatherings with their close acquaintances, but the dating rumors are not true." Lee Kyu Han's agency Blade Entertainment also denied the rumours. Are King the Land Stars Junho and YoonA Dating?

