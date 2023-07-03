2PM’s Lee Jun-ho aka Junho and Girls' Generation’s Im Yoon-ah aka YoonA are reportedly in a relationship. The two stars who are currently seen in JTBC’s King the Land, reportedly started dating even before they began filming this South Korean series. It is also said that Junho and YoonA signed up for the series because they’re in a relationship. However, there has been no official statement from the two yet. King The Land: 5 Times Lee Junho and Im Yoon-ah's Entry Scenes Lit Up The Screens (Watch Video).

Junho And YoonA Dating

Girls’ Generation YoonA and 2PM’s Junho are reportedly dating. pic.twitter.com/iRMAAZMtTG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 3, 2023

