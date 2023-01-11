Taeyang and Jimin's collab for "Vibe" is highly anticipated and they just raised the bar for excitement even higher with a new teaser. The video starts out with solo shots of Taeyang and Jimin, and then it quickly changes to them dancing and vibing together as their vocals together are showcased in the background. The teaser ends with the two of them standing in a confident pose. BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS' Jimin Feature in This Iconic Teaser Poster for ‘Vibe’.

Watch Jimin and Taeyang Vibe:

