Being a worldwide famous band no doubt means you'll gain many haters and people will commit malicious acts against you. BTS is not new to this kind of activity against them and many also spread false rumours and attempt to defame them. BigHit released a statement saying that to protect their artists, they have filed criminal complaints against all the perpetrators, in accordance with their regular legal proceedings. BTS’ Jin Shares Cute Photos in Ponytails While He Gets His Hair Styled.

View Full Statement Here:

BIGHIT MUSIC Shares Updates On Legal Proceedings Regarding Malicious Activities Against #BTShttps://t.co/8xJGybOVP1 pic.twitter.com/bq0jPjUsZa — Soompi (@soompi) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)