Members of BTS are known for often wearing pigtails and the latest member to do so was none other than Jin, while he sat in a chair getting his hair styled or possibly even cut. Although we hope not because that mullet is suiting him perfectly. He looked adorable in his little ponytails as he waited for the stylist to finish. BTS’ Jin Becomes the First K-Pop Artist To Achieve 10 Million Shazams With His Song ‘Yours’

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)