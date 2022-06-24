Moon Bin from the band Astro and Moon Sua from the band Billlie are one of the iconic sibling duos of K-pop. They often support each other and are seen laughing and having fun together. Well, now this brother-sister team has come together to put on an amazing performance for Music Bank. This is the first time Moon Bin and Moon Sua will be performing together. We are so excited! Music Bank Broadcast: Kang Daniel To Refrain From Participating Due to Injury.

View Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)