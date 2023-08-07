On the occasion of BLACKPINK's 7th anniversary, Jennie shared throwback photos with her girls! The group looked adorable in their pics where they seemed to be having a great time together. In one photo they're seen stretching on the set of "DDU-DU DDU-DU", and in another Jennie is seen holding a heart shaped sparkler, while others pose beside her. Jennie also shared some photos from their shoots together. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Spotted with Boyfriend Ahn Bohyun at the Airport.

View Jennie's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

