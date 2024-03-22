BLACKPINK's "Shut Down" has hit a new high on YouTube. On March 20, KST, their music video for the song, amassed 600 million views. Released on September 16, 2022, as the lead track from 'Born Pink,' the video achieved this milestone one year and six months later. "Shut Down" marks the group's 11th music video to reach the 600 million views club on YouTube, joining hits like "BOOMBAYAH," "Playing With Fire," and "Lovesick Girls." BLACKPINK Are Here To ‘Shut Down’ the Haters in Their New Music Video – Watch.

