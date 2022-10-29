In an unfortunate incident that took place in South Korea, over 50 people collapsed during the Halloween festivities in Itaewon. According to reports, over 50 people collapsed and there are possibility of multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities.

Over 50 People Collapse in Itaewon

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

