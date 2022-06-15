Having joined the band since he was 15 years old, Jeon Jungkook has grown up in the spotlight. Fans have seen a young boy grow into a man and it's no surprise that his personality has changed a lot throughout the years as well. Jungkook in an interview with Weverse Magazine said that he has definitely grown more calmer as he grew up. He also said he feels more centered and has a better outlook on life, even though he previously did not feel like he had fully grown up, he is now starting to get that feeling. WATCH: BTS' Jungkook Interacts With ARMY on VLive; Reveals Reason Behind Deleting Instagram Posts, Dances to Suga-PSY's 'That That' & Much More!

