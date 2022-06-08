BTS' Jungkook recently had a great time out in the wilderness with a campfire and enjoying the serenity. The golden maknae also wanted the ARMY to be a part of his camping, so he decided to go live on VLive. The singer spoke about why he chose to delete his Instagram posts, praised Kim Taehyung, encouraged his fans to 'live for yourself' and danced to Suga's "That That". Yoongi also shared a secret that he has had a drink. During his live session, he said, "This is nice, it makes me feel that I really can't be without you guys." BTS Jungkook as Cartoon Character! Golden Maknae Makes Cameo Appearance in Disney Channel Series 'The Owl House'.

Watch Here:

🐰 and the hair extensions.. from what i thought...... 🐰 I'm sorry~~~ 😆 🐰 they were attached too early (in my opinion) 🐰 i hope you guys will understand with a big heart pic.twitter.com/O2h9cBAiGq — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 7, 2022

Isn't He Too Cute?

jungkook cutely whispering "it's a secret" and then telling that he had a drink and he feels good 😭 pic.twitter.com/uqkedA51hK — jk vids 🎥 (@jjklve_) June 7, 2022

Yoongi MOOD

🐱 whenever jungkook saw me for those few days he just came towards me dancing [That That choreo] pic.twitter.com/vCwWDRQjPC — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)