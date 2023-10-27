BTS' Jungkook is always ready to collaborate with other K-pop groups. Recently, he was seen dancing to the track "Perfect Night" with the all-girl K-pop group LE SSERAFIM. Kookie, also known as Jungkook, loves to perform with other groups. Prior to LE SSERAFIM, he was spotted dancing with TXT (Tomorrow X Together). The golden maknae of BTS in the TikTok video was wearing a blue beanie and an oversized black jacket. BTS' Jungkook Grooves to TXT's 'Chasing That Feeling' With Yeonjun, Soobin, and Kai (Watch Video).

Check Out Jungkook's TikTok Dance Video Here:

LE SSERAFIM dance with BTS’ Jungkook to their new single ‘Perfect Night’ in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/nuMmZU3W1j — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 27, 2023

