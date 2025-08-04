V, aka Kim Taehyung, dropped a series of pictures on Instagram and immediately took the internet by storm. The K-Pop star captioned the latest Instagram dump as “A messy update for the ARMYs who're bored.” The BTS member’s adorable pictures were sure to go viral. From his candid moments to workout pictures and more, fans can’t stop gushing over his viral pictures. In the clicks at the gym, V is captured, most probably with RM and Jungkook. However, it is a tad difficult to confirm due to a lack of clarity. Another photo showed Jimin in the swimming pool. Jungkook seems to be a crucial part of his album, with whom he is spending a lot of time recently. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Instagram Dump Goes Viral! K-Pop Star Earns 10 Million Likes in Record Time As He Shows Off His Bulked-Up Physique in New Pictures.

Kim Taehyung’s Latest Instagram Dump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

This Is How the K-Pop Fans Reacted!

taehyung just singlehandedly gave us the craziest update ever😭 pic.twitter.com/1te3PSvkQu — esi⁷🐹 (@epiphanq) August 4, 2025

Great Way For the ARMYs To Start Monday!

LMAO TAEHYUNGIE HJSKSJ 😭😭😭 THANK YOU TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/vz45KEeIlq — ⓥstagram 💜 (@Vstagramcrew) August 4, 2025

It's So Adorable

“A messy update for the Armys who're bored” everyone say, thank you taehyung pic.twitter.com/0IzYO7zFac — hopetan⁷ (@bt212008) August 4, 2025

Perfect Start To the Week

I'll tell you again: this man knows what he's doing. That's the only certainty I have as I process this chaotic update and the even more chaotic caption. Just focus on Kim Taehyung and trust him! THANK YOU TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/YZb5hpbUb3 — Music Map ⓥ (@musicmapv) August 4, 2025

