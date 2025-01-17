XO, Kitty season 2 just got extra iconic, thanks to Jungkook! The Netflix series brings back Kitty Song Covey (played by Anna Cathcart), who’s navigating family secrets and drama at Korea International School Seoul. The series is interesting and Kitty is back but what's more hyping is BTS Jungkook's Seven being featured in the show! The global bop Seven isn’t just a soundtrack; it’s the vibe. Whether you’re crying over Kitty’s chaotic love life or vibing with her journey of self-discovery, Jungkook’s dreamy vocals hit all the feels. The song is part of the official soundtrack of XO, Kitty season 2. Streaming since January 16. BTS’ Jungkook’s Explicit Version of ‘Seven’ With Lyrics ’I’ll Be F***** You Right' Makes Fans Lose All Control!.

Jungkook's Seven In XO, Kitty Season 2

#Jungkook’s “Seven” was covered in a Netflix serie “XO KITTY”! pic.twitter.com/DwnZmLO7oi — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) January 16, 2025

Jungkook’s Seven in XO, Kitty Season 2 Official Soundtrack

"Seven" by Jungkook was featured in the Netflix series "XO, Kitty" and is part of its official soundtrack! pic.twitter.com/SmNZW7Mo9d — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀 (@_rapperjk_) January 16, 2025

