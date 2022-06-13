At a fan meeting BTS' member Jungkook was asked to rank the members in order of who types the fastest and who types the slowest. Hez ranked them one by one according to him, with Namjoon being the first and fastest, which comes as no surprise since he is the leader and probably has the most to say. Then came Hoseok, Jin Taehyung, Yoongi, Jimin and the last one being Jungkook himself! Hmm... maybe there is a reason he chose himself. BTS’ Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin Trends Online After K-Pop Band’s PTD Concert, ARMY Go Crazy on Twitter!

View tweet below:

Jungkook Ranked The Fastest And Slowest Typers In BTShttps://t.co/xYtXbwrzVO — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 13, 2022

