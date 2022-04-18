BTS’s Permission To Dance On Stage Concert that took place in Las Vegas come to an end. In addition to performing their best tracks, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced the release of their new album at the concert. After the BTS performance, Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, has been trending on Twitter for very sweet reasons. Jin has mentioned in recent interviews how he wanted to launch the confetti gun, and he was able to do it, making the BTS Army very happy, and his fans have been showering him with praise and love, especially since he recently suffered a finger injury. Jin also posted a picture of himself from the concert on Instagram. Check out this fan's reaction to Jin at the concert. BTS Announces New Album, Shares Big News With Tagline 'We Are Bulletproof' That Will Release on June 10.

Check Out The Fans Reaction Here:

Fan Who Declared Their Bias For Jin

Can’t be bias wrecked by Kim Seokjin if he is your bias. 🥰🥰 I love him with all my heart. #ThankYouJinpic.twitter.com/YRC77pWf2Q — Aspen (@kookie_jinhit) April 18, 2022

This Fan Admiring Jin's Handsomeness

Kim Seokjin instagram post photo of him from their ptd concert! He's so fine 💜 pic.twitter.com/YymmFNpSs3 — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 (Rest) (@btstaendard) April 18, 2022

Parents Who Are Fans Of BTS

Found this on the trend- citto Adding this here- Kim Seokjin has in-laws worldwide! pic.twitter.com/U7uwI3SfQL — Mrs Namjoon || #vibratorasbtsmerch 🧘‍♀️🕯️ (@borahornae) April 18, 2022

And This Fan Just Stating Facts

The star of the night. ilysm, Kim Seokjin!💗 pic.twitter.com/Mn05oUagFL — Mich (@piemichiepie) April 18, 2022

