BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon hosted Weverse Live on August 12 night and shared with fans that his pet pooch, Moni, has passed away. The rapper also revealed that his 10-year-old pet dog died three months ago and his family is yet to come terms with the sad news. As soon as this news was out, BTS' ARMY was heartbroken and mourned the loss of pet dog Moni. Have a look. ‘Rainy Day’: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s New Track Will Soothe Your Soul (Watch Video).

RM's Weverse Live

" Monie crossed the rainbow bridge 2 or 3 months ago...He didn't share too long a time with me but my family who lived with him are having a difficult time 'cause he was family I hope Our Moni,will be happy as a Puppy star too" Rest in peace lil angel😭pic.twitter.com/NY07j4eqff pic.twitter.com/ZQSCpVO4Sb — BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ JITB_HopeEdition ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@Lovly_mochitwin) August 12, 2023

'Sorry'

So sorry you had to go through this, I know Joon it's hard.. sending you hugs :'(( — Fiona Alex⁷ ᴸᵃʸᵒ⁽ꪜ ⁾ᵉʳ ⟭⟬💜⟬⟭¹⁰ ⁻ ∞ 💜 (@Fionaalex7) August 12, 2023

'My Favourite Boy'

moni my favorite boy rest in peace my love 🫂 pic.twitter.com/b8DevzGt0W — yely⁷ ʰ⟡ᵖᵉ ᵉᵈᶦᵗᶦᵒⁿ (@bichwi) August 12, 2023

'RIP'

rest in peace moni pic.twitter.com/V3ogVlsE3B — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) August 12, 2023

'Fly High'

'Sad'

Namjoon telling us moni passed made me real sad — 🫧mel⁷ mammon 🫧 (@jiminiebooboo) August 12, 2023

