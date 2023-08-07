Suga, a member of the K-pop band BTS, has become the third member of the band to enlist for mandatory military service after fellow bandmate J-Hope. Their label BigHit Music shared that Suga has started his enlistment process and already applied for the cancellation of his military postponement. The label shared a notice on Weverse. The statement read: "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank You." BTS SUGA Finally Reveals His '7' Tattoo at 'AGUST D The Final' Tour in Seoul (Watch Video).

View BigHit's Entertainment's Post Here:

