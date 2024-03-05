Currently serving in the military, BTS member Suga is taking a break from the spotlight. Before his enlistment, the rapper, known as Agust D, made waves in his solo career with the release of his album "D-Day" and a successful concert tour. In the documentary Suga: Road To D-Day, he also shared insights into his creative process, discussing the journey of finding new dreams after achieving personal milestones. Despite his absence, BigHit Music announced the upcoming release of Suga's concert movie, which is scheduled to premiere in theatres on April 10. The 90-minute film will showcase special performances by fellow BTS members RM, Jungkook, and Jimin. BTS' Suga Officially Releases His Album D-Day, Here's What Message His Solo Project Carries According to the Rapper.

BTS' Suga D-Day Movie Release Date

BTS Suga (Photo Credits: Weverse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)