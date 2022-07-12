Disney+ recently announced that they will be partnering with BTS and releasing five new projects on the streaming platform. At least two of the titles will be shot with the whole band which will be a taped concert special from LA and a behind the scenes docuseries. BTS said they wanted to show ARMY "a more up close and personal side of us". BTS Collaborates With Google To Put Together an Endearing and Loving Surprise for ARMY Day.

View Tweet Here:

Five new titles featuring BTS are coming to Disney+, including a taped concert special in LA and a behind-the-scenes documentary series. The band says they are looking forward to showing fans "a more up-close and personal side of us." (Source: https://t.co/PWzUs0rcZ7) pic.twitter.com/CqELSnOwSQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2022

Watch Video Here:

