July 9 is the birthday of BTS Army and BTS shared something lovely for their fans. Google and BTS collaborated and put together a heart-warming surprise for ARMYs birthday. When BTS is typed into the search bar on Google, a purple balloon in the shape of a heart shows up next to their name, flashing all the real colours of the microphones, that the members actually use on stage. Not only that, when the balloon is clicked, purple balloons start floating upwards, among these balloons are heart-shaped purple balloons that can be clicked on. BTS Tidbits! V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga And J-Hope Answer 77 Questions And Speak About Their Life's Motto in Viral Video.

When the balloon bursts, a personal message and drawing from each member, depending on the colour of the microphone in the balloon, can be heard. Each message recorded personally by the members says the words "I purple you". The term "purple you" started when BTS's V said "We purple you" in an interview, explaining that it means the band will love and trust ARMYs for a long time. Purple is not just a colour but a representation of the bond between BTS and Army. J-Hope Looks Burning Hot in the Concept Photos for ‘Arson’ and Teaser Image for His Jack in the Box Album.

View Images of BTS' Surprise for ARMY Here:

