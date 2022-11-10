Gordon Ramsay will reportedly make a guest appearance on Fun-Staurant, which broadcasts every Friday at 8:30 pm KST. Gordon had previously visited the Korea branch of his Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza store on November 9, and plans to attend the filming of Fun-Staurant with Park Soo Hong to reveal his world-class cooking skills. Gordon Ramsay Birthday Special: 7 Best Food Burns by the Multi Starred Michelin Chef That Will Have You in Stitches.

