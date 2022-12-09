Jackson Wang has dropped the music video for his track "Come Alive" which is a song from his second studio album Magic Man. The music video for "Come Alive" follows the world from his other music video "Cruel". In the video he comes alive as a zombie and brings other people back as the undead too, and puts on a show with them at the fair. GOT7's Jackson Wang Plans On Getting Married In The Next Few Years But Has One Huge Obstacle.

View Video Here:

