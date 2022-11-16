Honey Lee may be making her return to the small screen because she has been offered a role in a an upcoming drama titled Flower That Blooms at Night. The drama is a comedy historical one that tells the story of a widow's life and is directed by Jang Tae Yoo, who also directed My Love From the Star, Lovers of the Red Sky and more. Yoon So Hee Joins Honey Lee, Jung Ho Yeon, & More at New Agency Saram Entertainment.

View Tweet Here:

#HoneyLee In Talks For First Drama Project After Becoming A Mother https://t.co/DilZhnV6Pz pic.twitter.com/Q5ffBS7sos — Soompi (@soompi) November 16, 2022

