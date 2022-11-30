(G)-IDLE's Jeon Soyeon during her live performance at the 2022 MAMA Awards dissed the award show. The rapper rapped a verse during the song saying "what award will you give us this year MAMA. We reject awards made up of kindness". You can watch the full video below. (G)-IDLE Enters the Billboard 200 Chart for the First Time With ‘I Love’.

View Tweet Here:

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon shades #MAMA during her live performance. "What award will you give us this year, MAMA? You know who we are, the syndrome of the year. We reject specially made awards." pic.twitter.com/R9RjDnIwVO — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2022

