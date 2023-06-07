BTS member Jimin surprised fans, also known as BTS ARMY, with a heartfelt gift. He released a touching live clip of his song "Dear ARMY," a hidden track from his solo debut album "Face." The release coincides with the 2023 BTS Festa, the group's ongoing celebration of their 10th debut anniversary. The beloved K-pop group consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS and BLACKPINK Top 5 News: Kim Taehyung aka V's Solo Fan Meeting, Jennie Hot Calvin Klein Photoshoot and More To Know About!.
Check Out The Music Video Here:
