The Moon that Rises During the Day is a new webtoon based k-drama that may star Kim Young Dae as the male lead, who is named Doha. The drama follows a love story that happens over the course of 1,500 years. The story will move back and forth between the past and present. Young Dae has not yet accepted the offer. Shooting Stars: Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae Have a Romantic Camping Trip Scene.

View Tweet Here:

#KimYoungDae In Talks For New Fantasy Romance Drama Based On Webtoonhttps://t.co/19cyhFgjmL pic.twitter.com/rfoklTBJwh — Soompi (@soompi) September 16, 2022

