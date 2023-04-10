Following Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s intimate marriage ceremony, there were rumours doing rounds that the actress is pregnant. However, the couple’s agencies have denied to all rumours, reports Soompi. The actress’ agency 9ato Entertainment clarified saying, “It is not true. She is currently working hard to film the new MBC drama Lovers.” Lee Seung Gi’s agency too responded to the pregnancy rumours saying ‘It is not true’. Lee Seung Gi Marries Lee Da In! Netizens Go Gaga Over Viral Video From the Korean Stars' Private Wedding Ceremony.

Statement On Lee Da In’s Pregnancy

