Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got hitched at a private ceremony today (April 7). The duo's marriage is said to be held in Seoul amid tight security, as reportedly no guests are allowed to take photos at the venue. Having said that, a video from the Korean stars' wedding ceremony has gone viral online which sees the bride and groom in fab outfits on their D-day. Now, netizens have congratulated the couple by sharing their wedding clip. Check it out. GOT7’s Mark Tuan’s Calvin Klein Shoot Photos in Low Rise Trunks Will Take Your Breath Away (View Pics).

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In at their wedding stage. The actor was seen wiping his tears, while the actress look teary-eyed. 🤵👰‍♀ ------#LeeSeungGiWeddingDay pic.twitter.com/9KeQJCfPpj — Gia Allana (@GiaAllana) April 7, 2023

