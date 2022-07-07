Nam Joo-hyuk was previously accused of cyber-bullying and bullying back when he was in school. Since then his fans and people who also met the actor or knew him, have come forward to support Nam Joo-hyuk and said that he is not at all the type to bully someone. His agency Management SOOP also responded to the bullying rumours and said that they were completely false. Nam Joo hyuk’s Agency Responds to Start-Up Actor’s School Bullying Allegations - Read Statement.

View Tweet Here:

Nam Joo Hyuk's agency responds to recent 'Kakao Talk bullying' accusationshttps://t.co/ERdHpizbUj — allkpop (@allkpop) July 7, 2022

