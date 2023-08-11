BTS V aka Kim Taehyung sure knows how to spoil ARMY. Just a day after his pre-release single, the singer released his song "Rainy Day" and the visuals are absolutely stunning. V's pet Yeontan was also seen in the music video. The video shows V spending a day at home, sleeping with Yeontan on a messy bed and cooking for his lover. The video talks about how much V is missing his partner. The lyrics will soothe your soul and calm your mind. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Charismatic and Charming Concept Photos With Yeontan for Upcoming Album Layover! (View Pics).

Check Out Rainy Day Video Here:

