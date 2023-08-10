Taehyung is a great photographer himself and excels at being photographed as well. The singer who featured his adorable dog Yeontan on his promos of his upcoming album Layover. posed with him in the latest concept photos as well. On BigHit's Instagram page, three posts were shared with V's beautiful and mesmerising pics. He posed for the photos with his black haired mullet as well, and we are loving it! Let the new era of Tae begin! Love Me Again' Song: BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, Transforms into Stylish Heartbroken Lover in Retro-Style.

View First Set of Photos for Layover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Tae Serving Boyfriend Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Adorable Tannie and Sexy Tannie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

