TXT have revealed new "Good Boy Gone Bad", concept photos titled Narcissist. "Good Boy Gone Bad" is the band's third Japanese single. They look stunning and can be seen posing on aesthetically pleasing sets for their concept photos.
View Images Here:
GOOD BOY GONE BAD - Concept Photo 'Narcissist' #HUENINGKAI (#휴닝카이)#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 #TXT #GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD_JP pic.twitter.com/VPk6csUyd4
— TXT JAPAN OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit_jp) July 12, 2022
Beautiful
GOOD BOY GONE BAD - Concept Photo 'Narcissist' #TAEHYUN (#태현)#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 #TXT #GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD_JP pic.twitter.com/BeH5CUgnEK
— TXT JAPAN OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit_jp) July 12, 2022
Immaculate
GOOD BOY GONE BAD - Concept Photo 'Narcissist' #BEOMGYU (#범규)#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER#투모로우바이투게더#TXT#GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD_JPpic.twitter.com/Miik0WkIAP
— TXT JAPAN OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit_jp) July 12, 2022
WOW
GOOD BOY GONE BAD - Concept Photo 'Narcissist' #YEONJUN (#연준)#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 #TXT #GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD_JP pic.twitter.com/FpSdtt6nty
— TXT JAPAN OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit_jp) July 12, 2022
Cake Has Never Looked So Good
GOOD BOY GONE BAD - Concept Photo 'Narcissist' #SOOBIN (#수빈)#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 #TXT #GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD_JP pic.twitter.com/v4UvLE71Fe
— TXT JAPAN OFFICIAL (@TXT_bighit_jp) July 12, 2022
